LinkedIn Subleases Top Floors of San Francisco Skyscraper

Social media company LinkedIn has made the top floors of its San Francisco skyscraper available for sublease, according to a marketing brochure for the property. Approximately 63,000 square feet across five floors are available until December 2027. The building, located at 222 Second St. in SoMa, offers unobstructed views, multiple kitchens, and wellness rooms. In response to the shift to hybrid work, several major tech employers in San Francisco have started subleasing underused space. Aspen Neuroscience and Silicon Valley Bank are among the potential tenants interested in the available space.

LinkedIn, owned Microsoft, plans to continue occupying the bottom floors of the skyscraper. The company, headquartered in Sunnyvale, has had a significant presence in San Francisco for several years. During the pandemic, LinkedIn implemented a flexible work policy that allows employees to work remotely from anywhere.

As the city’s commercial real estate market faces challenges, the vacancy rate in San Francisco has reached a record-breaking 34%, according to CBRE. This percentage is expected to rise further as leases expire and companies downsize their space due to hybrid work trends. CBRE’s report indicates that nearly 30 million square feet of office space is currently vacant in the city. However, there is some positive news, as there has been a high demand of approximately 5.2 million square feet of office space in the market, with AI and tech companies driving the demand.

