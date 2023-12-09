Get in the Holiday Spirit with a Festive Snow Globe Cocktail

This holiday season, get ready to add a touch of magic to your cocktail with a snow globe twist. The latest trend taking social media storm is the snow globe cocktail, and it’s the perfect way to get into the festive spirit.

Originally going viral on TikTok in December 2022, this whimsical drink has made a comeback on social media, capturing the attention of cocktail lovers and party-goers alike. With the hashtag #snowglobecocktail gaining almost three million views on TikTok alone, it’s safe to say that this trend is here to stay.

While the original creator of the snow globe cocktail remains unknown, many have taken to recreating it, including popular food stylist and social media creator @ainttooproudtomeg. The best part? You don’t need any fancy ingredients or equipment to make this magical drink.

To craft your own snow globe cocktail, all you need is a freezer-safe glass, water, a sprig of rosemary, and your favorite sparkling drink. Simply fill the bottom of the glass with water, place the rosemary upside down, and freeze it until the ice encases the rosemary, resembling a snow-covered Christmas tree.

If you’re having trouble keeping the rosemary upright, influencer @colettescocktails recommends tying a string around the top and securing it to the cup before freezing. For an extra touch of snow-like appearance, add a dash of coconut syrup to the water.

Once your snowy base is ready, it’s time to get creative with the cocktail itself. Fill the glass with a clear cocktail of your choice, or try something different like Ranch Water, a popular go-to drink according to Ree Drummond. You can also experiment with various mix-ins or add a sprinkle of edible glitter for an added sparkle.

Don’t worry if you have non-drinkers or little ones joining in on the fun. They can still enjoy a snow globe mocktail or soda, creating their own winter wonderland right in their glass.

So, if you’re looking for a festive and fun way to elevate your holiday gathering, look no further than the snow globe cocktail. It’s an easy and magical drink that is sure to impress your guests and add that extra touch of holiday cheer to any celebration.