Voxi SIM Deal: Get 30GB Data and Unlimited Social Media Use for Just £10

Voxi has recently launched a new SIM deal that offers users an incredible amount of data for a great price. For just £10 per month, you can now get 30GB of data, which is double the amount previously offered. What’s even better is that Voxi allows unlimited use of social media apps, such as Twitter and Instagram, without using any of your allocated data. This means you can save your 30GB for other purposes like streaming and web browsing.

This deal is particularly beneficial for content creators who regularly watch and upload content on platforms like Instagram, as they no longer have to worry about exceeding their data cap and incurring additional costs. With Voxi’s SIM deal, they can enjoy using social media without any restrictions.

Additionally, this SIM deal offers more flexibility for users. It operates on a 30-day rolling contract, allowing you to cancel it at any time. This is a significant advantage compared to traditional 12 or 24-month contracts, especially if your data needs change.

In addition to the generous data allowance, the Voxi SIM deal also includes unlimited texts and calls, making it a convenient package overall. Moreover, this plan even comes with 5G data, meaning that if you are in an area with 5G coverage, you can experience lightning-fast speeds on your favorite applications.

While higher data plans are available from Voxi, this 30GB deal stands out because of its flexible contract and the unlimited social media usage feature. For many people, 30GB is more than sufficient, especially when they don’t have to worry about social media apps consuming their data.

All in all, the Voxi SIM deal is one of the best offers in the market right now. If you are looking for a cost-effective plan with ample data and unlimited social media usage, this is definitely worth considering.

