Ocean County Preserves Former Amusement Park Land as Open Space

In a move to preserve open space in Ocean County’s Berkeley Township, the county recently purchased 27 acres of land that was once home to Blackbeard’s Cave amusement park. The $5.9 million purchase was approved with the support of township officials.

The county plans to maintain the land as open space, according to a news release. The area will be used for the development of the Barnegat Branch Trail, but no decisions have been made regarding specific recreational activities at the site.

The demolition of existing structures on the property is currently underway, and the cost is being covered the current property owner. This acquisition, along with an anticipated donation of 50 acres from the township, significantly expands the preserved open space in Berkeley Township.

Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines expressed her satisfaction with the preservation efforts, stating, “I am pleased we could work with the township in preserving this land for future generations.” However, the decision to purchase the land was not unanimous, with one abstention from Joseph H. Vicari, who raised concerns about the price and received feedback from residents and business owners.

Berkley Township officials lauded the county’s purchase as it prevents future development and mitigates potential traffic issues. The acquisition also provides additional recreational opportunities for residents and protects the environment.

The purchase was recommended the county Natural Lands Trust Fund advisory committee and was made possible through a 1.2-cent property tax that generates around $10 million annually for land preservation.

This acquisition extends the county’s open space and creates better access to the New Jersey Pulverizing site for Pine Beach and Berkley residents, as it borders Route 9. By preserving this land, Ocean County is prioritizing the conservation of natural areas and the enhancement of recreational opportunities for its residents.