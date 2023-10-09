Jack Quinlivan’s Remarkable Return to Hockey After Battling Cancer

Jack Quinlivan, a forward for the Worcester Railers, experienced a life-changing event after an on-ice collision during an ECHL hockey game in December 2022. Following the accident, Quinlivan began experiencing symptoms of whiplash and concerns escalated when a team trainer noticed a lump on his neck. After undergoing further tests, he received the devastating news that he had papillary thyroid cancer.

The 27-year-old player from Shrewsbury was taken off guard the diagnosis, stating that it came out of nowhere. However, after two surgeries to remove his thyroid and lymph nodes, as well as radioiodine treatments, Quinlivan successfully recovered from cancer. He now has a 4-inch scar on his neck as a reminder of his journey.

Quinlivan’s passion for hockey began at Shrewsbury High School, where he played with his twin brother, Dan. They won a state championship in 2014 and went on to play their final season with their younger twin brothers. Quinlivan then continued his hockey career at the University of Maine, where he served as a team captain.

Despite the obstacles he faced, Quinlivan never gave up on his dream of returning to the ice. He gradually started his recovery process, starting with lower-body aerobic exercises and eventually participating in a men’s hockey league game with his brothers. Quinlivan reached out to the Railers, who expressed their support re-signing him to a contract.

Railers general manager and coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman expressed his happiness in bringing Quinlivan’s health journey full circle. On October 21, Quinlivan will make his return to hockey as the Railers face the Adirondack Thunder in their season opener. Quinlivan is grateful for his recovery and the opportunity to play the game he loves, surrounded great people.

