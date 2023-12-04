New Netflix Docuseries Explores the Dark Secrets of a Controversial Surgeon

Netflix has recently released its latest docuseries, “Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife,” which has already claimed the top spot in the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show delves into the intriguing and disturbing life of Paolo Macchiarini, a renowned thoracic surgeon with a dark side.

Macchiarini, a Swiss-Italian surgeon, was once celebrated for his groundbreaking work in the field. However, as the series unveils, he harbored deadly secrets that eventually led to his downfall. The three episodes of “Bad Surgeon” premiered on November 29th, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative.

In addition to exploring Macchiarini’s medical malpractice and fraud, the docuseries also sheds light on his romantic deception involving news producer Benita Alexander. Their relationship serves as a shocking twist in the story, further highlighting the manipulative nature of the controversial surgeon.

The release of “Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife” adds to Netflix’s growing collection of captivating true crime and documentary series. This latest addition offers viewers a fresh perspective on the dark underbelly of the medical world, as well as the consequences of unchecked ambition and deception.

