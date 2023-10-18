The “Ick” Moment in Titanic: Exploring Rose’s Impressive Yet Awkward Scene

In the iconic film Titanic, there is a scene that some viewers have identified as an “ick” moment. It occurs when the main character, Rose, finds herself at a party with the “commoners” on the boat. In an attempt to fit in and show that she can be just as fun as the others, Rose takes a draw from someone’s cigarette and challenges the crowd saying, “SO, you think you’re big, tough men? Let’s see you do this!”

What follows is an impressive display of ballet skills as Rose gets Jack to hold up her dress and she moves her feet into a ballet position known as “en pointe,” balancing on the extreme tip of her toes. While this feat is technically impressive, it has been met with mixed reactions.

Some viewers have described this scene as a bit of an “ick,” acknowledging the awkwardness of the moment within the context of the film. A TikTok account called “The Baldest Bitch,” which often posts about 90s and 00s culture, commented, “I know it was true love but even Jack has to admit this is a bit of an ick.”

Despite the criticism, there were also those who found the scene impressive. One commenter pointed out that going en pointe was an “infinite flex,” while another said, “People flex doing a backflip, THIS is gold.” It is worth noting that within the historical context of the film, ballet lessons were typically only accessible to the wealthy, so the poorer individuals at the party may have been amazed Rose’s ballet skills.

Overall, the “ick” moment in Titanic’s ballet scene has sparked discussions about the balance between technical prowess and the context in which a scene is presented. While some find it cringe-worthy, others appreciate the impressive nature of Rose’s ballet skills.

Source: The Baldest Bitch TikTok account and viewer comments on the scene within the film Titanic.