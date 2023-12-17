Meet Lucy Score: A Romance Author Who Found Unexpected Success through TikTok

Lucy Score, a Pennsylvania-based romance author, has experienced explosive popularity and financial success with the release of her novel, “Things We Never Got Over.” The book, part of a three-part series set in the fictional town of Knockemout, Virginia, has sold an incredible five million copies since its release in 2022. Interestingly, the success of Score’s series can largely be attributed to TikTok, as the platform’s users, known as Booktokers, discovered and began promoting her books.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Score explains that TikTok played an “incredibly powerful” role in the series’ rise to fame. The platform’s young women, who share their love for books and encourage others to read them, became unstoppable influencers in promoting Score’s work. Since the release of the final novel in September 2023, Score and her series have accumulated over 414.3 million views on TikTok, catapulting each book to the top of the New York Times bestseller list.

Despite her newfound success on TikTok, Score remains humble and credits the platform’s content creators for the books’ viral popularity. She enjoys casually scrolling on TikTok but admits to being too “fragile” to actively seek out book-related content. Nevertheless, Score acknowledges the immense benefits she has gained from the platform.

Before finding success with her series, Score self-published her first book on Amazon, initially selling only 35 copies. However, working with a small label run two authors allowed her to navigate the publishing world and gain valuable experience. Encouraged her independence and driven her entrepreneurial spirit, Score eventually founded her own publishing company, That’s What She Said Publishing, in collaboration with her husband. She now handles marketing, design, and social media in-house while also partnering with major publishers for print deals.

Score’s success on TikTok has opened up the possibility for the adaptation of her work. Amazon MGM Studios has recently announced the development of “Things We Never Got Over” for television, showcasing the impact of Score’s writing on a broader audience.

As a writer, Score attributes the appeal of her books to her ability to infuse humor into romance and connect with readers on a deeper level. While she looks forward to future projects, Score cherishes the self-confidence and peace that her unexpected success has brought her. With the knowledge that her books have resonated with readers, she feels content to let them stand on their own while eagerly anticipating what the future holds.