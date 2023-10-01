Terry Francona: A Hall of Fame Manager?

Terry Francona, recently retired as manager of the Guardians, had a managerial career reminiscent of Casey Stengel’s. Francona managed for 23 seasons in the major leagues, with the majority of those years spent in Boston. He is best known for his successful tenure with the Red Sox. Although it remains to be seen whether Francona will be a Hall of Fame manager like Stengel, he undoubtedly had a significant impact on the teams he led.

Francona’s managerial career started off on a rocky path. After a four-year period of failure in Philadelphia, Francona was hired the Red Sox in 2004. This decision raised doubts among critics, who questioned whether Theo Epstein, the general manager, was making the right choice. However, Francona proved them wrong. With his analytical approach and excellent instincts, Francona was able to keep the team together through both good and bad times.

One of Francona’s most notable achievements was leading the Red Sox to a historic comeback in the 2004 playoffs. No team had ever come back from a 3-0 deficit before, but Francona’s leadership propelled the Red Sox to victory. In 2007, he led the team to a World Series triumph as well.

After leaving Boston in 2011 due to a decline in team performance, Francona went on to manage the Guardians for 11 seasons. This added to his already impressive resume and helped restore his reputation. Now, the question remains whether Francona’s accomplishments are enough for him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Francona’s legacy also includes memorable moments off the field. He despised being called “coach,” preferring to be recognized as the manager. Francona was never concerned with personal accolades and believed that the Manager of the Year award should go to managers who turned struggling teams into winners. Additionally, Francona had an interesting connection to his father’s playing days, as shown when he shared a story about his father causing a balk during a game.

Overall, Francona’s managerial career has left a lasting impact on the teams he led. Whether he will be remembered as a Hall of Fame manager like Stengel will be decided a committee in the future. However, there is no denying that Francona’s success and contributions to the game make him a truly exceptional manager.

