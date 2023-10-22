Old Dads: The New Number-One Film on Netflix

Old Dads, a raunchy comedy film, has quickly secured the top spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. Within just twenty-four hours of its premiere on October 20, the film shot up to number one, surpassing other titles like Fair Play, Long Shot, and The Devil on Trial.

The storyline revolves around three best friends—Jack, Connor, and Mike—who embrace their roles as older fathers. However, they soon realize that the world is evolving rapidly, and they must confront their own problems while assisting their children in the journey to adulthood.

The film features recognizable stars, including Bobby Cannavale (Spy), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), and Bill Burr (Breaking Bad), who not only star in the film but also co-wrote the script. This marks Burr’s directorial debut, adding another impressive accomplishment to his career as a comedian and comedy writer.

Although Old Dads has received mixed reviews from critics, with a 20 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. Currently, the film holds an 89 percent audience approval rating on the platform, based on over 250 ratings.

In addition to the leading trio, Old Dads boasts an ensemble cast, including Katie Aselton (The League), Reign Edwards (The Bold and the Beautiful), Jackie Tohn (GLOW), Miles Robbins (Let It Snow), Rachael Harris (Lucifer), and Bruce Dern (Coming Home).

Prepare to laugh as Old Dads delivers its comedic charm and explores the experiences of three friends navigating the challenges of fatherhood and aging. If you’re in the mood for a raunchy, feel-good comedy, this film is the perfect choice.

