Adding Volume to Your Hair: A Simple Trick for Bangs

Adding volume to your hair can sometimes be a challenging task. We all desire that fuller, more voluminous look, especially when it comes to our bangs and the front section of our hair. Thankfully, TikTok has become a platform where hair experts and beauty enthusiasts share their knowledge and tricks, and the latest viral technique for adding volume to bangs is refreshingly simple and effective.

To get started, you’ll need a hair clip, a hair setting spray, and a hairdryer. Begin combing your front hair or bangs backward and secure them at the center of your head with the clip. This technique creates a “banana” hairstyle, forming a wave with ridges.

Next, generously spray the hair-setting spray onto the raised section of hair. You have the choice to either wait a few minutes for the spray to set naturally or use the hairdryer for a brief blast of heat. The hot air from the hairdryer helps set the wave created the clip.

After leaving the clip in place for about 20 minutes, it’s time to reveal the results. Remove the clip and style your bangs with the newfound volume according to your personal preference. The end result is a more noticeable front section with undeniable volume.

It’s important to note that this technique may not work as effectively for those with naturally straight hair. Straight hair lacks the texture and flexibility required to create a pronounced wave, and the clip may leave unwanted dents. Instead, individuals with straight hair should consider using more product, allowing for a longer wait time, and gently applying heat in the area for better results.

Now, with this simple trick, you can achieve the voluminous look you’ve always desired for your bangs. Join the TikTok trend and enjoy the transformation that makes it seem like you’ve just stepped out of the barber’s chair.

