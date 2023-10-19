Meet John Henry Spurlock: The New Arrival on Bachelor in Paradise

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise has introduced a new arrival that is sure to shake things up on the beach. John Henry Spurlock, a suitor from Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season, made his debut in the recent episode and caught the attention of several women.

Although John Henry’s time on The Bachelorette was short-lived, viewers didn’t get the chance to know him well. However, that is likely to change as he navigates through Paradise.

John Henry, a 30-year-old underwater welder from Virginia Beach, is known for his unique introduction on The Bachelorette, where he met Charity wearing his welding helmet. Unfortunately, he was sent home the following week, saving his rose from Charity.

Outside of the show, John Henry is a travel enthusiast and spends a significant amount of time in the water. He considers Wilmington, North Carolina, as his “home,” despite working in Virginia Beach.

One peculiar fact about John Henry is that he has only seen 20 movies in his life. However, his favorite film is The Departed.

As for his journey on Bachelor in Paradise, reports suggest that John Henry forms a connection with Kat Izzo. According to Reality Steve, they end the show as an engaged couple. Fan videos show them together in Virginia after filming, and there is speculation that Kat’s recent move to Asheville, North Carolina, may have been influenced her relationship with John Henry. She may have to introduce him to some classic films like Notting Hill and Pretty Woman, as his movie history is limited.

With John Henry’s arrival, viewers can expect a romantic journey on Bachelor in Paradise.

Sources: Vanity Fair, BachelorNation.com, Reality Steve