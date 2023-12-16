Netflix Reveals Most-Streamed Titles, Indicating Rising Dominance of TV Shows

A recent report released Netflix, titled “What We Watched,” provides insights into the number of hours people spent streaming the top 18,000 TV shows and films on the platform from January 2023 to June 2023. While this move has been a departure from Netflix’s previous reluctance to share comprehensive viewership data, industry experts believe it is a strategic step towards expanding their ad-supported tier.

The data revealed that all of the top 10 most-streamed titles on Netflix were TV shows, leading experts to suggest that TV shows have become a more dominant form of entertainment than movies. The rise of TV shows can be attributed to their ability to offer extended storytelling, on-demand flexibility for viewers, and the binge-watching phenomenon.

Bob Mitchell, founder of Mitchell Partnership Alliances, believes that Netflix’s ad-supported tier, which includes commercials, could benefit from this trend. Advertisers are more interested in reaching viewers through TV shows, as they offer multiple episodes where ads can be spread out, resulting in a better viewing experience compared to interrupting feature-length films with ad-breaks.

Netflix’s decision to release this viewership data coincides with the increasing popularity of ad-supported subscription tiers in the streaming industry. Competitors such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, and Peacock have also introduced or announced plans for ad-supported tiers. Early results have shown promising signs, with Disney stating that half of its new subscribers opted for the cheaper ad-supported plan, and Netflix reporting that 30% of new sign-ups in Q3 were for its ad model.

The emergence of TV shows as the preferred form of entertainment raises questions about the future of the film industry. While movies still hold their own appeal, the episodic nature of TV series provides a more engaging and addictive viewing experience, especially when creators can deliver a captivating story over several hours.

The release of this viewership data Netflix not only sheds light on their own content but also reflects the changing landscape of entertainment consumption. With TV shows taking the lead, streaming platforms are adapting their strategies to cater to this growing trend and capitalize on the advertising opportunities they provide.