Broncos Captain Adam Reynolds Apologizes for Overlooking Panthers in Speech

After the Brisbane Broncos’ 26-24 grand final loss to the Penrith Panthers, captain Adam Reynolds took to social media to apologize for not mentioning the winning team in his post-match speech. While Reynolds gave credit to his own team, the fans, and the match officials, he inadvertently overlooked congratulating the Panthers.

In his speech, Reynolds thanked the NRL and Telstra for another great season and acknowledged the hard work of those behind the scenes who made the grand final possible. He also extended his congratulations to referee Adam Gee for officiating his first grand final. However, he failed to include the premiership-winning Panthers.

Realizing his oversight, Reynolds later posted an apology on Instagram, expressing regret for forgetting to congratulate the Panthers. He acknowledged their victory and offered his apologies for not recognizing their achievement in his speech.

Despite the loss, Reynolds has been a pivotal player for the Broncos since joining the franchise in 2022. He has helped turn around the team’s on-field performance and was one of their standout performers throughout the season. Unfortunately, this grand final loss marked Reynolds’ second consecutive defeat against the Panthers, having previously lost to them as a member of Souths in 2020.

While Reynolds may have missed an opportunity to publicly acknowledge the Panthers’ success, his apology shows his sportsmanship and willingness to rectify his mistake. It serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and congratulating the opposing team in moments of defeat and sportsmanship.

