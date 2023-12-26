title: Vibrant Energy: Exploring the World of Action Painter Cole Newman

An in-depth look at the dynamic and energetic world of action painter Cole Newman. From his vibrant studio filled with layers of paint to his viral TikTok videos, Newman is capturing the attention of millions with his unique approach to art. Despite facing challenges such as colorblindness, Newman’s determination and problem-solving skills have led him to success in the art world. With collaborations, art shows, and a partnership with Microsoft under his belt, Newman is focused on making a big impact with his art, including plans for a giant 3D printer and the world’s largest painting.

title: A Burst of Creativity: The Unique Style of Cole Newman

Step into Cole Newman’s Richardson studio and you’ll instantly be surrounded a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors. Every inch of the studio is covered in layers of dried paint, creating a living canvas that reflects Newman’s energy and passion for art. From the floor splattered with dribs and drabs of paint to his iPhone coated in a thick layer of color, Newman’s environment is a true reflection of his artistic process.

Newman, known as an “action painter,” captivates his 2.3 million TikTok followers with his viral pendulum painting videos. Using a large canvas suspended from hooks on the studio walls and a paint can hanging from the ceiling, Newman swings the can and canvas into motion, creating mesmerizing and unpredictable patterns. This technique, known as pendulum art, has been around for centuries but Newman’s modern interpretation brings a fresh and captivating energy to the art form.

But Newman’s journey to becoming a successful artist hasn’t been a straight line. Growing up in Austin, he developed a love for creativity and problem-solving. From finding innovative ways to decorate his Yeti tumbler to launching his first business, Cole’s Cups, using a hydro-dipping technique, Newman has always embraced his entrepreneurial spirit.

Despite facing challenges as a colorblind artist, Newman has found ways to work around his limitations and create art that resonates with others. His unique perspective adds depth and complexity to his work, and he sees his colorblindness as an opportunity rather than a hindrance. “I’m very stubborn. I want to do it my way,” says Newman. His resilience and determination have propelled him forward in his artistic career.

Today, Newman continues to explore new possibilities for his art. With collaborations, art shows, and a partnership with Microsoft, he is pushing boundaries and looking to make a lasting impact. His plans include creating a giant 3D printer that emits paint and working on the world’s largest painting, a massive piece spanning 20,000 square feet.

While Newman has faced some criticism and haters along the way, he remains focused on his passion for creating beautiful art and inspiring others. His philosophy is one of collaboration and inclusivity, believing that the more people who engage in art, the more beauty there will be in the world. As long as he can continue to pursue his art and enjoy a side of guacamole at Chipotle, Newman is content.

Cole Newman’s journey as an action painter is a testament to the power of creativity, determination, and embracing one’s unique perspective. With his vibrant energy and passion, Newman is poised to make a lasting impact on the art world.