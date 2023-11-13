Innovative Tool Aims to Tackle Terrorist Content on Smaller Online Platforms

Terrorist groups have been increasingly utilizing smaller, lesser-known online platforms to store, share, and disseminate their violent content. This has presented a significant challenge for these platforms, as they often lack the necessary resources and expertise to effectively combat this issue. However, a new tool developed a Google subsidiary, in collaboration with a terror-tracking NGO, seeks to address this problem.

Altitude, launched in Paris Jigsaw and Tech Against Terrorism, aims to provide smaller platforms with the ability to easily detect and remove terrorist content from their networks. The tool leverages the expertise of industry-led groups like the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, which maintains a shared database of terrorist content’s digital fingerprints.

Over the years, major tech platforms like Facebook, Google, and X (formerly Twitter) have made significant progress in removing terrorist content from their networks with the help of NGOs and law enforcement. However, this has led to a migration of these groups to less regulated and under-resourced platforms that struggle to cope with the influx of illicit content.

Altitude’s integration into a platform’s backend connects it to Tech Against Terrorism’s Terrorist Content Analytics Platform, ensuring easy verification of potentially harmful content. Additionally, Altitude provides contextual information about associated terrorist groups, examples of similar content, and information on how other platforms have handled such material. Eventually, it will also offer insights into relevant laws specific to different regions.

The development of tools like Altitude is crucial, as many existing options are prohibitively expensive for smaller companies. Industry experts advocate for the availability of open source and cost-free tools.

Altitude offers smaller platforms the necessary resources to make informed moderation decisions, fostering an environment where the removal of terrorist material aligns with the rule of law. By equipping these platforms with the means to properly assess content, Altitude aims to strike a balance between combating terror content and preserving freedom of expression.

For these smaller platforms, dealing with takedown requests from various entities can be overwhelming, leading to either ignoring requests or removing all content without proper evaluation. Altitude’s goal is to provide tools that enhance the quality of response, ensuring the removal of the most egregious content while respecting freedom of expression.

As the recent Israel-Hamas conflict demonstrated, Telegram continues to play a significant role in the dissemination of terrorist messages. Altitude can be instrumental in addressing this issue, alerting platforms co-opted terrorists and providing them with the necessary information to remove such content appropriately.

