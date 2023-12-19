Trending Streaming Shows: A Recap

In the realm of streaming services, popular shows are constantly vying for audience attention. Let’s take a look at some of the trending shows across different platforms.

My Life with the Walter Boys

One of the most popular shows on Netflix right now is “My Life with the Walter Boys,” an adaptation of the 2014 novel Ali Novak. This drama follows the story of a teenage girl who moves to rural Colorado after losing her family in a car accident. As she adjusts to her new life, she finds herself in the care of the Walters, a family with seven sons. With all 10 episodes dropping on Dec. 7, the show has garnered mixed reviews from critics.

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial

Apple TV+ is currently trending with “John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial,” a three-part docuseries that delves into the killing of the musical icon. Featuring interviews with eyewitnesses, friends, doctors, and investigators, the show offers insight into the crime and its aftermath.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins

On Max, one of the top shows is “Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins,” the 21st season of the documentary franchise. This series provides a behind-the-scenes look at the personal and professional lives of NFL team players, coaches, and staff.

Archie

BritBox recently made the British drama “Archie” available for streaming in the U.S. Starring Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant, the series explores the Hollywood icon’s rise to stardom from humble beginnings in Bristol, England. The show also features Harriet Walter, Kara Tointon, Jason Watkins, Calam Lynch, and Laura Aikman.

Moving

Disney+ is currently trending with the South Korean series “Moving,” based on a webtoon. The show follows three teens and their parents, who possess genetic superpowers and must navigate the challenges of staying safe from those who wish them harm.

As streaming services continue to offer a wide range of shows and content, there is always something new and exciting to explore. Stay tuned to discover the next trending show that captures your interest.