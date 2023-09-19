TikTok’s Dermatologist-Approved Contour Hack Taking Over Social Media

Summary: A new beauty hack is gaining popularity on TikTok, and it’s not just any trend. This contouring technique was actually started a dermatologist, Dr. Charles Puza, MD, also known as Dr. Charles on TikTok. The contouring method is said to be based on scientific principles of aesthetic beauty.

Dr. Charles begins using a contour stick to draw a diagonal line from the outer corner of the eye to the corner of the mouth. He then draws another line from the ala, halfway down the side of the nostril, to the tragus, the part of the ear that protrudes from the side of the face. Next, he draws a new line starting at the tragus and following the second line, curving it down until it reaches the first line at the corner of the mouth. The shading is done underneath the point of maximal projection.

The original video Dr. Charles has gained over two million views on TikTok, with users trying out the hack for themselves. Even beauty influencer Nikkie de Jager, @NikkieTutorials, gave it a try and approved of the technique, describing the effect as “Skinny evil Disney villain legend.”

If you want to try this contour hack or other viral trends on TikTok, here are some recommended products used influencers:

– Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick

– NUDESTIX Tinted Blur Contour Sculpting Stick

– Fenty Beauty Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

– NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Cream Highlight & Contour Stick

Contouring has become a popular technique for enhancing facial features and creating definition. With the rise of social media platforms like TikTok, beauty hacks and trends are spreading rapidly. The dermatologist-approved contour hack Dr. Charles has garnered attention and positive reviews, showing the influence that TikTok has on the beauty industry.

