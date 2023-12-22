New Iberian Restaurant in New Jersey Receives National Recognition

A hidden gem in Monmouth County, New Jersey has captured the attention of culinary enthusiasts across the country. Lita, a recently opened Iberian restaurant in Aberdeen, has been honored as one of the best new restaurants in the entire United States for 2023 Esquire magazine.

Located at 1055 NJ-34, Lita offers a modern dining experience that combines thoughtful, high-quality cuisine with the compelling story of an immigrant family. Co-owned Chef David Viana, a former “Top Chef” competitor, the restaurant is named after his mother, Rosa Lita, who immigrated from Portugal to Newark in the 1970s.

Esquire describes the unique atmosphere of Lita, stating, “The hearth at Lita sees constant tending with a vigorously waved fan, the feeding of charcoal with a shovel, the movement of chicken and octopus. It is the thing you least expect to see inside a strip mall in central Jersey next to an old bowling alley, but then again, no one expected that a destination-worthy Iberian restaurant would be here.”

At Lita, guests can indulge in a Three Course Prix Fixe menu that showcases the restaurant’s expertise in cooking over an open hearth. The menu features an array of Spanish and Portuguese light bites, charred vegetables, rich stews, fresh seafood, and iconic meat dishes such as piri piri chicken and bitoque. Furthermore, Lita is renowned for its signature paellas, which are perfectly prepared in the hearth oven to create a crispy and crunchy socarrat.

Beyond serving exceptional food, Lita offers an unforgettable dining experience that immerses guests in the flavors and culture of Iberian cuisine. Whether you’re a devoted foodie or simply looking for a unique culinary adventure, Lita deserves a spot on your “must-try” list. Be sure to sample their tantalizing paella for a taste of true Iberian delight.

Have you had the pleasure of dining at Lita yet? Don’t miss the opportunity to share your verdict on this remarkable dining establishment.