Exploring the Unsettling Depths of “May December” on Netflix

Packed with an unsettling storyline that lingers long after the credits roll, “May December” on Netflix is not your typical feel-good movie. Loosely based on the true story of Mary Kay Letourneau, this Todd Haynes’ film takes a deep dive into the twisted relationships between characters played Natalie Portman and Juliane Moore. While critics and audiences can’t help but be captivated its disturbing allure, it’s important to remember that this is a work of fiction.

In “May December,” Moore’s character, Gracie Atherton-Yoo, mirrors Letourneau’s journey. The film showcases the tumultuous love affair that Gracie has with her underage lover, Joe Yoo, played Charles Melton. What sets this storyline apart is the introduction of Portman’s character, actress Elizabeth Berry, who becomes infatuated with Gracie’s story as she prepares for her next movie role. As Berry delves deeper into her research, she finds herself teetering on the edge of obsession.

The unsettling nature of “May December” has not gone unnoticed critics. With a 92% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has been hailed for its effective use of satire and its ability to explore society’s fascination with true crime and tabloid sensationalism. Rolling Stone’s David Fear praises the performances of Portman and Moore, comparing them to “immovable objects and irresistible forces.” Meanwhile, Richard Crouse commends the film for its layered storytelling approach.

Audiences, too, have been enthralled the performances in “May December.” The film boasts a 93% “fresh” rating from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, who particularly appreciate Melton’s portrayal of Joe Yoo. One reviewer even goes so far as to deem it their favorite part of the film. It’s evident that the talented cast has left a lasting impression on those who’ve watched the movie.

With an already impressive list of awards under its belt, including acting accolades for Melton, “May December” is generating Oscar buzz for Netflix. The film’s exploration of dark and uncomfortable themes, coupled with the stellar performances of its cast, has catapulted it to the top of the must-watch list for those seeking a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

FAQ

Q: Is “May December” based on a true story?

A: While “May December” draws inspiration from the real-life events involving Mary Kay Letourneau, the film is a fictional depiction and not a direct retelling of the true story.

Q: What sets “May December” apart from other films?

A: “May December” stands out due to its unsettling storyline, nuanced performances, and its exploration of society’s obsession with true crime and tabloid sensationalism.

Q: How has “May December” been received critics and audiences?

A: Critics have praised the film for its layered storytelling and captivating performances, resulting in a 92% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have also expressed enthusiasm, with a 93% “fresh” rating, particularly commending Charles Melton’s portrayal of Joe Yoo.