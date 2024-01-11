New Jersey Celebrities Shine in Unforgettable Sports Movies

In a recent ranking published Vulture, a list of the top five sports movies of all time has sparked conversations and debates among movie enthusiasts. While many New Jersey stars have graced the big screen in various sports movies, only one film made it onto this prestigious list, and it might not be the one you expect.

One notable film that comes to mind is Jerry Maguire, featuring the talented New Jersey native, Tom Cruise. While this film didn’t make the top 50 on the list, Cruise’s electrifying performance in The Color Of Money secured a spot at number 30.

Another beloved baseball movie, Field of Dreams, starred New Jersey celebrity, Ray Liotta. Unfortunately, this heartwarming film didn’t crack the top five either, but it did commendably land at number 13 on the list.

So, which sports movie featuring a New Jersey celebrity earned its place in the top five? It’s none other than the unforgettable Bull Durham. This classic film took the number four spot, just behind Rocky. And the New Jersey star who shone in this iconic movie? The remarkable Susan Sarandon, who brought the captivating character of Annie Savoy to life.

The films that surpassed Bull Durham on the ranking were Rocky, Raging Bull, and Hoop Dreams, claiming the third, second, and first positions respectively.

It’s clear that New Jersey celebrities have made their mark on the sports movie genre, delivering exceptional performances that have resonated with audiences through the years. Whether it’s Tom Cruise, Ray Liotta, or Susan Sarandon, their contributions have enriched the cinematic experience and left a lasting impact on viewers worldwide.