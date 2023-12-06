New Christmas Comedy “Family Switch” Tops Netflix UK Charts

The latest Christmas film to hit Netflix UK, “Family Switch,” has quickly climbed to the number one spot on the streaming service’s most-watched film rankings. Starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, this festive comedy directed McG tells the story of a family experiencing a Freaky Friday-style body swap.

The Walkers, played Garner and Helms, find themselves waking up in each other’s bodies after a chance encounter with an astrological reader. Now faced with the challenge of uniting to achieve their personal goals, including a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout, the family must navigate their new identities while also finding a way to switch back.

Although “Family Switch” has received mixed reviews from critics, scoring just 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, some have commended the film for its humor and lighthearted fun.

One notable aspect of the film is its inclusion of surprise cameos from various celebrities and football stars. Weezer, the popular rock band, makes an appearance, along with internet personalities Anwar Jibawi and Hannah Stocking. Actor and rapper Benjamin Flores Jr, as well as football stars Ryann Torrero, Alyssa Thompson, and Gisele Thompson, also make memorable appearances.

Director McG explained his decision to cast Weezer in the film, citing his personal connection to the band. During an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, McG revealed that he grew up listening to Weezer, particularly their album “The Blue Album,” which greatly influenced him. He described Rivers Cuomo, the lead singer of Weezer, as an introspective and Harvard-educated individual, providing an interesting dynamic between them during the filming process.

While “Family Switch” continues to entertain audiences, another series gaining attention on Netflix is the Swedish crime thriller, “A Nearly Normal Family.” Fans are raving about its gripping storyline, making it a must-watch for those who enjoy suspenseful dramas.