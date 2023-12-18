Instagram Introduces Game-Changing Feature for Creative Photo Editing

Instagram has launched an innovative tool called ‘Backdrop’ that revolutionizes photo editing using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to modify background images. This groundbreaking feature allows users to transform the background of their photos with just a few taps and a creative prompt.

Announced Ahmad Al-Dahle, the leader of Instagram-parent Meta’s generative AI team, ‘Backdrop’ offers endless possibilities for users to reimagine their images. Al-Dahle explained that users can simply choose a prompt like ‘chased dinosaurs’ or ‘surrounded puppies’ to create a completely new image for their Instagram Story.

To utilize the ‘Backdrop’ tool, users first need to upload or capture a photo for their Story. The ‘Backdrop’ button can be found at the top of the Story creation screen, represented an icon of a person within a rectangular frame. Once tapped, the photo’s background adopts a checkered pattern reminiscent of popular editing software like Photoshop. Alongside the checkered background, users are provided with a selection of ready-made prompts such as ‘On a red carpet’ or ‘Being chased dinosaurs.’ Alternatively, users can compose their own prompts to personalize the background change.

After modifying the photo, users can share it with a ‘Try it’ sticker so that friends and followers can also experience the ‘Backdrop’ tool. Excitingly, this game-changing feature is now available in the United States, mentioned Al-Dahle. However, he did not disclose information about its potential release outside of the US or a specific timeline for such expansion.

Instagram’s ‘Backdrop’ feature showcases the endless possibilities offered generative AI and empowers users to unleash their creativity. As the use of AI continues to evolve, the world of photo editing is poised for even more exciting advancements and possibilities. With ‘Backdrop,’ Instagram sets a new standard for innovative and accessible photo editing tools.