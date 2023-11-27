The Revival of Flared Leggings: A Fashion Comeback

Are you tired of running errands in your plain old straight leg leggings? Well, according to Gen-Z fashion enthusiasts, it’s time to switch things up and throw it back to the retro trend of flared leggings.

TikTok has become the go-to platform for fashion inspiration, and one user, Hannah Brown, a self-proclaimed “hot girl anthropologist,” recently took to the app to ask people how they style themselves for errands. Her video quickly went viral and sparked a discussion about the resurgence of flared leggings.

In the video, Brown showcased her own outfit, which included an oversized sweater, a pair of leggings, white socks, and sneakers, the typical athleisure look. However, comments flooded in suggesting that it’s time to bid farewell to the regular straight leg leggings and embrace a more fashionable alternative.

The support for flared leggings was overwhelming, with comments like “Flare leggings, regular leggings out diva” and “Primary thing here is the leggings! Go flared leggings (yoga pants).” It seems that Gen-Z fashionistas are loving the retro style and incorporating it into their everyday wardrobe.

Hannah Brown followed up with a results video, confirming that flared leggings topped the list of preferred styles. It’s clear that the fashion-forward Gen-Z crowd is embracing this throwback trend and making it their own.

So, is it time to say goodbye to regular straight leggings? Well, that’s up to you and your personal style preferences. But if you want to stay on-trend and stand out from the crowd, why not give flared leggings a try?

FAQ:

Q: What are flared leggings?

A: Flared leggings are a type of leggings that have a fitted silhouette through the thighs and flare out from the knees towards the ankles. They have a retro and vintage-inspired look.

Q: How can I style flared leggings?

A: Flared leggings can be styled in various ways. You can pair them with oversized sweaters or crop tops for a casual look, or dress them up with a blouse and heels for a more sophisticated outfit.

Q: Where can I find flared leggings?

A: Flared leggings can be found in many clothing stores, both online and offline. Popular brands such as Lululemon, Free People, and Alo Yoga offer flared leggings in different styles and colors.