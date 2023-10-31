New Trending Shows on Streaming Platforms: Expanding the Options

Netflix is known for its wide range of shows and movies, and the latest trending docuseries is no exception. “Get Gotti” has become the most popular show on the streaming platform according to their public ranking system. This new series delves into the FBI’s relentless pursuit of notorious mob boss John Gotti, providing a captivating look into the battle between law enforcement and organized crime.

While “Get Gotti” takes the spotlight, there are other trending shows worth exploring across various streaming services. HBO Max brings back “The Gilded Age,” a period drama set in 1880s New York where the clash between old money and new money fuels high society conflicts. With a stellar cast including Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and Louisa Jacobson, this show offers a glimpse into the opulent and complex world of the time.

If supernatural horror is your cup of tea, Apple TV+ has you covered with “The Enfield Poltergeist.” This docuseries unravels the eerie events that allegedly occurred in North London between 1977 and 1979, providing a spine-chilling experience for viewers.

For true crime enthusiasts, Hulu presents “The Torso Killer Confessions.” This two-part series sheds light on a lesser-known serial killer who terrorized New York and New Jersey for over a decade. Join the investigation as it uncovers the shocking details surrounding these heinous crimes.

If you’re in the mood for an uplifting and adventurous travel show, Disney+ has “Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins” ready for you. Follow travel journalist Jeff Jenkins as he pushes his boundaries, taking on thrilling challenges such as mountain climbing, whitewater rafting, and swimming with sharks.

With these trending shows across different streaming platforms, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re into crime dramas, period pieces, supernatural tales, or exhilarating adventures, the streaming world has you covered. So, sit back, relax, and let these captivating shows transport you to new and exciting narratives.

FAQ

1. Are these shows available on all streaming platforms?

No, each show is exclusive to a specific streaming platform. “Get Gotti” is available on Netflix, “The Gilded Age” on HBO Max, “The Enfield Poltergeist” on Apple TV+, “The Torso Killer Confessions” on Hulu, and “Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins” on Disney+.

2. Can I watch these shows for free?

While some streaming platforms offer free trials, most require a subscription to access their content. Each platform has its own pricing plans, starting as low as $6.99/month.

3. Are these shows suitable for all ages?

The shows vary in content and target audience. “Get Gotti” and “The Torso Killer Confessions” are recommended for mature audiences due to their true crime themes. “The Gilded Age” and “Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins” offer a wider appeal, while “The Enfield Poltergeist” leans towards a more adult audience due to its horror elements. Always check the ratings and content warnings before watching.