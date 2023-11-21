New Christmas Rom-Com Takes Netflix Storm

The holiday season is in full swing, and Netflix users are flocking to a new Christmas rom-com that has quickly become a fan favorite. “Best. Christmas. Ever.” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This heartwarming film, which premiered on November 16, features an all-star cast including Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño, and Jason Biggs. Set against a backdrop of holiday cheer, the story follows two old college friends who become unlikely roommates when they find themselves snowed in with their families.

Despite its impressive leading ladies and charming premise, “Best. Christmas. Ever.” has received mixed reviews from critics. However, that hasn’t stopped audiences from falling in love with this feel-good holiday flick.

What’s so special about “Best. Christmas. Ever.”?

“Best. Christmas. Ever.” delivers all the festive cheer and heartwarming moments that fans of the genre crave. It’s a refreshing take on the classic holiday rom-com, with a delightful blend of humor, heartfelt performances, and a touch of unexpected snowed-in chaos.

FAQ:

Q: Who stars in “Best. Christmas. Ever.”?

A: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño, and Jason Biggs lead the talented cast of this Netflix hit.

Q: When was “Best. Christmas. Ever.” released?

A: The movie premiered on November 16, just in time to kick off the holiday season.

Q: What is the plot of “Best. Christmas. Ever.”?

A: The film follows two old college friends who are unexpectedly snowed in together with their families over the Christmas holidays.

If you’re a fan of heartwarming holiday movies, “Best. Christmas. Ever.” is a must-watch this season. Grab a cup of hot cocoa, snuggle up on the couch, and let this feel-good film make your Christmas truly memorable.

Sources: Netflix