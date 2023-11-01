New Billboard Tool Gives Artists Insight into Streaming Royalties

Billboard, a leading music industry publication, has introduced an innovative royalty calculator that allows artists to forecast their streaming income. By inputting the number of streams, the calculator provides an estimate of the royalties artists can expect to earn on popular platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The tool utilizes the most up-to-date analysis of U.S. data from reliable sources, ensuring accurate predictions. However, it is important to note that streaming rates can fluctuate frequently due to various factors. As a result, the calculator should be viewed as an estimate rather than an exact figure of potential earnings.

Determining the value of a single stream is a complex task, influenced factors such as the origin of the streams and the subscription status of listeners. Billboard’s calculator addresses this considering both the ad-supported tier and Spotify premium to provide an estimated value per stream. While it may not offer pinpoint accuracy, it serves as a handy and interesting tool for artists seeking insights into their revenue streams.

Billboard collaborated with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, a reputed legal and consulting firm specializing in music industry law, to develop this tool. Jordan Bromley, the leader of Manatt’s entertainment group, emphasized the significance of this innovation for artists and rightsholders, stating, “Knowledge is power, data is paramount, and simple answers and insights are now available for all.”

The calculator not only provides an estimate of the total payout based on the number of streams but also breaks down the royalties into categories. These include the sound recording payout to copyright owners, mechanical royalties paid to music publishers, and performance royalties allocated to performance rights organizations such as ASCAP, BMI, GMR, and SESAC.

For artists eager to gain a better understanding of the value of their work in the ever-evolving streaming landscape, Billboard’s royalty calculator offers a valuable resource. To explore and utilize this tool, visit the following link: [Link to the Billboard calculator].

