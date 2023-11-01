Finding the Hidden Value: Unlocking the True Worth of Music Streaming

Billboard, in collaboration with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, has introduced an innovative royalty calculator that empowers artists to gain insights into their streaming income. With this new tool, artists can estimate their royalties on popular platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music based on the number of streams.

The royalty calculator utilizes the latest U.S. data, collected directly from payors, and is updated monthly to ensure accuracy. However, it is important to note that streaming rates fluctuate and depend on various factors. Therefore, this calculator provides an estimate rather than a definitive result.

Understanding the worth of a stream has always been a complex matter. The value varies based on multiple variables, including the source of the streams and whether the listeners are free or paying subscribers. Billboard’s calculator addresses this complexity combining the ad-supported tier with Spotify premium to estimate the value per stream. While not precisely pinpointing an artist’s earnings, this tool still offers valuable insights.

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, a renowned legal and consulting firm specializing in music industry law, partnered with Billboard to develop this calculator. Jordan Bromley, the leader of Manatt’s entertainment group, emphasizes the importance of demystifying the value of a stream. He affirms that knowledge and data are crucial, and this tool is just one step toward helping creators and rightsholders comprehend the true value of their work.

By inputting the number of streams into the calculator, artists can obtain an estimate of their total payout, the sound recording payout to the copyright owner, mechanical royalties paid to the music publisher (which then compensates the songwriter), and performance royalties paid to performance rights organizations (PROs) such as ASCAP, BMI, GMR, and SESAC.

Unlock the hidden potential of your streaming income exploring this interactive calculator. Empower yourself with knowledge and discover the true value of your creative work.

FAQs

1. Is the royalty calculator limited to Spotify and Apple Music streams?

The royalty calculator primarily focuses on predicting royalties generated on Spotify and Apple Music due to their widespread popularity. However, it may not represent streaming income from other platforms accurately.

2. How often is the calculator updated?

Billboard updates the royalty calculator monthly to ensure that it reflects the latest data and variables affecting streaming rates.

3. Can I rely on the calculator’s estimate as the definitive result of my streaming royalties?

While the calculator provides a helpful estimate, it is important to remember that streaming rates fluctuate and depend on various factors such as location and subscription type. Consider the estimate as a useful insight rather than a definitive result.