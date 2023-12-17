Netflix’s “The Queen” Dominates Streaming Services, Sets New Viewer Records

Netflix’s original series “The Queen” has surpassed all other shows on streaming services, according to the latest report from Nielsen. The data reveals a blend of popular classics and fresh releases that have captured the attention of audiences.

“The Crown,” currently in its final season, secured the second spot with a staggering 943 million minutes viewed. Meanwhile, “Grey’s Anatomy,” despite not offering new episodes on Netflix, still managed to claim the second position with 937 million minutes watched over an extensive library of 417 episodes. However, the upcoming merger between Disney and Hulu in March may result in the availability of new episodes of the medical drama on Netflix.

Surprisingly, the children’s animation series “Bluey” gained significant traction, ranking third with 921 million minutes watched across its 140 episodes. “Suits,” a popular legal drama, fell to fourth place, accumulating 794 million minutes watched over 135 episodes. The show’s success has sparked discussions about a potential spinoff. Following closely is “NCIS,” a long-running crime procedural with a massive 443 episodes, which garnered 754 million minutes viewed on Netflix and Paramount+.

Expanding its viewer base since joining the Netflix platform, HBO’s critically acclaimed series “Six Feet Under” experienced a resurgence in popularity, accumulating 696 million minutes watched over its 63 episodes. Furthermore, Netflix dominates the remaining slots on the list, with “Gilmore Girls” amassing 653 million minutes over 153 episodes, and the engaging toddler series “Cocomelon” attracting 643 million minutes despite having only 22 episodes.

“The Killer,” a recent Netflix debut on November 10, also fared well, capturing the attention of viewers and accumulating 557 million minutes watched. This reinforces Netflix’s reputation as a platform for diverse and compelling content.

In a groundbreaking move, Netflix released a comprehensive breakdown of the viewership data for virtually all its shows on December 12. This marks the first time a streaming platform has shared such extensive information. The report covers the first six months of 2023, with “The Night Agent” emerging as the most-watched original title, accumulating a staggering 812 million hours viewed. Netflix plans to release these results biannually, providing a unique insight into the streaming landscape.