Expectant Mom’s Mother-in-Law Charges for Cleaning After Birth

An expectant mother shared her story on the “Am I The A-hole (AITA)?” subreddit about her mother-in-law expecting payment for cleaning her house after she gave birth. The mother-in-law had offered to feed the dogs while the couple was at the hospital and took it upon herself to clean the house as well. Upon returning home, the expectant mother and her husband found a receipt and note on the fridge, requesting reimbursement for the cleaning services and cleaning supplies.

The couple was taken aback this unexpected request, as they had not asked the mother-in-law to clean their house. They felt it was an intrusion of their privacy and a breach of trust. The husband confronted his mother and expressed his disappointment in her actions. The mother-in-law defended herself, claiming to have acted out of the kindness of her heart and expressed shock at their ingratitude.

The couple turned to Reddit for advice and support, and the overwhelming consensus was that the mother-in-law was out of line and that the couple was not obligated to pay her for the cleaning services. Redditors emphasized the importance of boundaries and protecting the new parents and their child.

In the end, the expectant mother stood her ground and refused to pay her mother-in-law for the services rendered. The incident served as a reminder of the need for clear communication and boundaries within families, especially during significant life events like the birth of a child.

