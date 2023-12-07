New Prank Idea for Elf on the Shelf Goes Viral

Summary: A mom’s TikTok video showcasing her creative Elf on the Shelf prank has gone viral, inspiring parents to try it out this holiday season. The prank involves trapping the elf inside a jar with cumin and nutmeg, creating the illusion of a jarred fart. This playful and mischievous idea allows kids to interact with their elf in a safe and fun way.

Parents are always looking for new and exciting ways to keep the magic of Christmas alive for their children, and Elf on the Shelf has become a popular tradition in many households. This year, thanks to Brittany Jenkins’ viral TikTok video, there’s a new prank making waves in the Elf on the Shelf community.

In the video, Jenkins explains how she trapped her elf inside a mason jar with a concoction of cumin and nutmeg, giving the illusion of a fart in a jar. The mischievous elf leaves a note challenging the kids to take a whiff, bringing moments of laughter and joy to the household.

The video has quickly gained popularity, with thousands of likes and saves. Parents have been inspired to try their own version of the prank, with some suggesting using real fart spray or peppermint essential oil for a festive twist.

One added benefit of this prank is that children have the opportunity to handle their elf throughout the day, which is usually discouraged due to the belief that touching the elf can cause them to lose their magic. Since the elf is safely enclosed in a jar, kids can enjoy carting them around and interacting with them.

However, parents should exercise caution if their child is aware of the “no-touch” rule. Accidental contact with the elf’s hat may result in the elf losing its magic. In such cases, parents can help restore the elf’s magic sprinkling cinnamon on them, “charging” their magic under the Christmas tree, or singing a Christmas carol together.

This new prank idea adds a playful and mischievous twist to the Elf on the Shelf tradition, bringing laughter and excitement to families this holiday season.