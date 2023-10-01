The Vermont Marshmallow Company Delights Fairgoers at The Big E

The Vermont Marshmallow Company, owned Alexx Shuman, has become a popular attraction at The Big E fairgrounds. Shuman, also known as the “marshmallow girl,” never expected to be spearheading a marshmallow business, but it has turned out to be a perfect fit for her passion and talent as a pastry chef.

Shuman’s handmade treats have captivated both fairgoers and social media users alike. Some of her creations, such as the S’mores Macaron and the Fluff Choco Taco, have garnered viral attention on platforms like TikTok. The influx of curious food enthusiasts has been both exciting and challenging for Shuman and her team.

The popularity of the Vermont Marshmallow Company at The Big E has led to sold-out items and a growing demand for their products. Despite the challenges, Shuman is committed to maintaining the quality and craftsmanship of their handmade sweets. Restocking can take days, but they refuse to cut corners or take shortcuts.

The quality of the company’s food has received accolades from sources like MassLive. One reviewer described the S’macaron as a combination of the cloud-like texture of a French macaron and the caramelized gooeyness of a toasted marshmallow, with a touch of melted chocolate to enhance the flavors.

Building on the success of this year’s fair, Shuman plans to return to The Big E in 2024 with new and innovative creations. She aims to provide fairgoers with an amazing and unique dessert experience that they won’t find anywhere else.

Currently, The Vermont Marshmallow Company can be found behind the Vermont building on the fairgrounds. To stay updated on their delicious offerings, you can follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

