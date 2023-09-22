Meet Lydia Velez Gonzalez from Love Is Blind Season 5

Lydia Velez Gonzalez, a cast member on Love Is Blind Season 5, has been described as “too much” some, but she disagrees. She believes that she is the right amount of herself and embraces her big personality. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Lydia loves to laugh, make jokes, dance, and is known for being loud.

At the age of 30, Lydia felt emotionally mature enough to get married and knew exactly what she was looking for in a partner. She desires someone who is tall, dark, handsome, and has a big personality. However, Lydia has no patience for men who struggle with communication. Transparency and emotional maturity are essential qualities for winning her heart.

In the pods, Lydia made connections with James “Milton” Johnson and Izzy Zapata. However, it was revealed in Episode 3 that she had actually dated another cast member, Uche Okoroha, before the show began filming. Despite this revelation, Lydia got engaged to Milton the end of the initial batch of episodes.

Lydia’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez in 2014 and a master’s degree in environmental management from the University of Maryland Global Campus in 2019. She works as a project geologist for Roux, an environmental consulting and management firm based in Houston, Texas.

On her Instagram, Lydia portrays herself as a poetry lover who enjoys traveling. Her posts showcase her trips to various destinations such as the UK, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Miami, Orlando, and Chicago. Since filming for Love Is Blind concluded, Lydia has mainly shared solo photos with empowering quotes and song lyrics, offering little insight into her relationship status.

It is unclear if Lydia and Milton are still together as they do not follow each other on Instagram as of now. This could possibly be a precaution to avoid spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5.

