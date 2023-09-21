Love Is Blind Season 5: Meet Johnie Maraist, a Contestant with a Complicated Past

Love Is Blind Season 5 brings a new twist with contestants who have been married before. One such contestant is Johnie Maraist, who revealed in a teaser clip that she had been married once before. Despite this revelation, her partner in the next pod remained undeterred, expressing his commitment to their potential marriage.

In a confessional, Johnie tearfully discusses her past marriage, mentioning that her mother has questioned whether she is meant to be in a relationship. However, she believes that she deserves to find love.

Johnie is a lawyer and has achieved tremendous success in her career. She is also a certified personal trainer, showcasing her multi-hyphenate abilities.

On her Instagram, Johnie shares photos of her travels, including trips to San Francisco and an Alaskan cruise. She also celebrates loved ones’ milestones and shares solo photos with uplifting captions. However, her social media presence does not give any hints about her Love Is Blind journey or her previous marriage.

In the Season 5 trailer, Johnie implies that her past relationship was filled with red flags. She expresses her desire for a partner who is responsible, intelligent, and has a sense of humor.

As fans eagerly await the outcome of Johnie’s Love Is Blind journey, they can see her navigate the challenges of finding love once again.