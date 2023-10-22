Netflix Streams Live-Action Series ‘Trillion Game’ Based on Manga in India

Netflix has started streaming the live-action series ‘Trillion Game’ in India, which is based on the manga created Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami. This series, consisting of 10 episodes, was already available on Netflix in Japan. In October 2021, Netflix announced a partnership with TBS, a Japanese television network, to release TBS’ titles globally. This partnership includes shows like ‘Japan Sinks: People of Hope,’ ‘The Future Diary,’ and ‘Let’s Get Divorced.’

The series, which made its debut on the TBS channel and its affiliates on July 14, features Ren Meguro from the idol group Snow Man as the main character, Haru Tennōji, and Hayato Sano playing Manabu ‘Gaku’ Taira. Other cast members include Kouji Kikkawa, Mio Imada, Kanako Momota, and Kenjiro Tsuda. The series was directed Yoshiaki Murao, with a script written Daisuke Habara.

The manga ‘Trillion Game’ revolves around Haru and Gaku, two individuals with ambitious plans to accumulate a trillion dollars to fulfill their every desire. Haru is a smooth talker with charm and confidence, while Gaku is an awkward but highly skilled programmer. The two reunite after Gaku’s job application to a bank is rejected.

The manga was created Riichirou Inagaki, known for ‘Eyeshield 21’ and ‘Dr. Stone,’ and Ryoichi Ikegami, known for ‘Crying Freeman.’ It began serialization in Shogakukan’s Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2020, and July 2021, it had already released its seventh compiled volume, with over 1.5 million copies in circulation.

Furthermore, ‘Trillion Game’ is also slated to receive a television anime adaptation, set to air on TBS and other channels in Japan.

