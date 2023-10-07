A TikTok Hack to Upgrade Your Kraft Dinner

For many Canadians, Kraft Dinner (KD) is a beloved and convenient food staple. In fact, it’s often referred to as the country’s unofficial national dish. With 1.7 million boxes sold in Canada every week, it’s clear that KD holds a special place in the hearts and kitchens of Canadians.

But now, there’s a viral TikTok hack that’s making waves and getting people to rethink the traditional KD recipe. TikTok user Kayla Buhler shared a video showcasing a new way to cook this classic Canadian dish, and it’s definitely worth trying.

The process is simple. Just combine all the ingredients – including the boxed macaroni, powdered cheese, butter, milk, and shredded cheese – in a pot. Let everything come to a boil, then simmer for eight to ten minutes. The result? A “beautiful” bowl of macaroni and cheese that looks and tastes gourmet.

What sets this TikTok hack apart is the addition of fresh shredded cheese. It enhances the texture of the sauce and gives it a richer, creamier taste. Even with just a little extra shredded cheese, the boxed mac and cheese is transformed into something special.

There is one downside to this recipe, however. It requires a bit more attention than the standard instructions. The noodles may stick to the bottom of the pot if not stirred frequently. It’s recommended to stay close to the stove while it’s cooking to ensure the best results.

In conclusion, this TikTok hack offers a quick and easy upgrade to your regular KD. With just a few extra ingredients and a little extra effort, you can elevate your mac and cheese game to a whole new level of deliciousness. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

