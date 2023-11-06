The Rise of Female Morticians on TikTok

The funeral industry is being revolutionized a new wave of young morticians who are using TikTok to challenge common misconceptions about their profession. Filinda Wakuthi Kamau, a 26-year-old licensed embalmer and funeral director from Egerton University Funeral Home in Kenya, is one such mortician. With over 500,000 followers on TikTok, Kamau is using her platform to educate and inform the public about the truth behind mortuary work.

Contrary to popular belief, Kamau emphasizes that being a mortician is not always dark and scary. She sees her role as a way to provide comfort and lightness to grieving families. Through her TikTok videos, she shares her experiences, debunking myths and breaking gender stereotypes associated with women in the mortuary profession.

Kamau’s passion for her job is evident in her dedication to serving grieving families and honoring the last wishes of the deceased. Her TikTok content not only offers insights into the death process but also addresses commonly asked questions and shares the challenging moments she encounters in her work.

While Kamau’s success on TikTok has influenced others, like Christine Ledi Liviri, to pursue a career in mortuary science, women in the industry still face barriers. Stereotypes about their strength and concerns about exposing pregnant workers to embalming chemicals continue to hinder their full inclusion in the profession.

Nevertheless, the face of the funeral industry is changing, with an increasing number of women enrolling in mortuary science programs and taking on roles traditionally dominated men. This shift is creating a more diverse and inclusive industry, challenging long-held gender norms.

By using TikTok as a platform to showcase their passion for their profession, these female morticians are humanizing their work and dispelling common misconceptions. Through their videos, they are not only providing valuable information but are also fostering empathy and understanding around death and grief.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of Filinda Kamau’s TikTok account?

A: Filinda Kamau’s TikTok account seeks to educate and challenge misconceptions about her profession as a mortician.

Q: How is Filinda Kamau changing perceptions of women in the funeral industry?

A: Through her TikTok videos, Filinda Kamau is breaking gender stereotypes associated with women working in mortuaries and showcasing the contributions of women in the funeral industry.

Q: Are there more women entering the mortuary science profession?

A: Yes, according to the Morticians and Allied Professionals Association of Kenya, there has been an increase in the number of women entering mortuary science programs in Kenya.

Q: What challenges do women morticians still face?

A: Women morticians still face barriers due to stereotypes about their strength and concerns about exposing pregnant workers to embalming chemicals. These factors may make some male funeral home owners hesitant to employ women in their practices.