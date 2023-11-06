New Generation of Morticians Shake Up Funeral Industry on TikTok

Filinda Wakuthi Kamau, a 26-year-old mortician from Kenya, is making waves on TikTok with her informative and engaging videos that aim to dispel common myths about morticians. With over 500,000 followers on her TikTok account, Kamau is passionate about changing public perceptions of her profession.

Contrary to the dark and scary image often associated with morticians, Kamau emphasizes that her role is one of service and compassion. Her job involves preparing the deceased for their funerals, which includes sanitizing, cleaning, and sometimes reconstructing bodies in the event of accidents.

Through her TikTok profile, @frimahkuthi, Kamau shares her experiences and routines, challenging gender stereotypes associated with women working in the funeral industry. She also educates her audience about the death process, addressing commonly asked questions and sharing the most challenging moments she faces on the job.

Kamau’s journey to becoming a mortician was not what she initially planned. Financial difficulties forced her to put her dream of becoming a nurse or doctor on hold. But through a community priest’s suggestion, she discovered mortuary science as a temporary path while waiting for her family to raise enough money for nursing school.

Driven her love for science and the desire to help people, Kamau enrolled in a three-month mortuary science course followed a six-month internship. She eventually joined the Egerton University Funeral Home and has been working in the field since she was 19.

While her career may seem unconventional for a young woman in her mid-20s, Kamau finds fulfillment in her job and considers it an honor to help grieving families find peace. She shares that funerals are for the living, providing an opportunity for loved ones to remember a life. Being a part of that process and supporting those in their darkest moments means everything to her.

Kamau’s TikTok content has not only inspired others to consider a career in mortuary science but has also challenged gender norms in the industry. According to recent data, more than 50% of graduates from mortuary science programs in Kenya are now women, marking a significant shift from the traditionally male-dominated field.

Despite the progress, women morticians still face challenges, including stereotypes about physical capabilities and concerns about exposure to embalming chemicals for pregnant workers. However, Kamau and other trailblazing women are breaking down these barriers and paving the way for future generations of morticians.

