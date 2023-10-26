Goodbye, Candy: Celebrating the Retirement of a Heroic German Shepherd

Candy, an 11-year-old German Shepherd, recently bid farewell to her illustrious career as a narcotics-detection dog in the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office (VBSO). This emotional moment came after a devastating cancer diagnosis received just a week prior. Candy’s retirement marks the end of a decade of dedicated service alongside her trusted handler, Master Deputy II Anthony “Tony” Natalzia.

Throughout her remarkable 10-year career, Candy played a pivotal role in countless search operations, consistently showcasing her exceptional narcotics detection skills. Her unwavering commitment resulted in the recovery of illegal narcotics with an estimated street value of a staggering $937,895. Her remarkable achievements make her the first-ever narcotics-detection dog in the history of the VBSO.

In a heartfelt tribute, the VBSO shared a series of poignant pictures on Instagram, encapsulating the touching retirement ceremony held for Candy. Deputies lined the hallway at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, saluting the courageous canine as she walked gracefully alongside her devoted handler. The images also captured the department’s staff bidding farewell to Candy with tender affection, showering her with well-deserved pats and scratches.

The VBSO’s Instagram post expressed deep gratitude for Candy’s exceptional service and hailed her remarkable tenure. Notably, the post highlighted that Candy had participated in over 2,900 operational searches, underscoring her unmatched dedication. As she made her way down the corridor, Candy clutched onto her favorite tennis ball, a loyal companion throughout her illustrious career.

Candy’s story touched the hearts of the public, garnering numerous likes and eliciting heartfelt comments from social media users who were inspired her unwavering dedication and selflessness.

