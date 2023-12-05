New Children’s Book Based on Viral TikTok Song Brings Self-Acceptance Message to Kids

A heartwarming song that took TikTok storm has now been transformed into a children’s book that aims to spread a message of self-acceptance and embracing one’s uniqueness. The viral song, “If I Were a Fish,” was written singer-songwriters corook (Corinne Savage) and Olivia Barton during a particularly emotional day. The duo came together after corook received negative comments about their music on TikTok, leaving them feeling insecure and questioning their own individuality.

Drawing inspiration from this experience, Barton and corook turned their emotions into a joyful and uplifting song. The lyrics, which include lines like “If I were a fish and you caught me, you’d say ‘Look at that fish, shimmering in the sun, such a rare one,'” resonated with viewers who saw the importance of celebrating differences and finding happiness in being true to oneself.

After garnering millions of views and receiving an outpouring of positive feedback from people who found solace and joy in the song, Barton and corook decided to expand its reach turning it into a children’s book. The book, released under Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group’s Feiwel & Friends imprint, features vibrant illustrations and the inspiring lyrics of the song.

Teachers have embraced the song as a classroom anthem, with preschool educators and elementary school choir teachers sharing TikTok videos of their students singing along. Parents have also expressed their gratitude for the uplifting message, noting how the song has helped boost their children’s self-esteem and encouraged self-acceptance.

For corook, the song and now the book are a reflection of their own journey towards self-acceptance. They express the desire to have had a role model who celebrated their uniqueness when they were younger, in order to foster self-love and acceptance. With this book, corook and Barton hope to fill that void for children who may be struggling with self-esteem, giving them a mirror to see their own special qualities and validating their worth.

The release of the children’s book is a testament to the power of music and the impact it can have on people’s lives. By spreading a message of self-love and acceptance, “If I Were a Fish” has created a ripple effect of positivity and hope, reminding children and adults alike that being different is something to be celebrated.