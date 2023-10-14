Netflix Announces Limited TV Series about President John F. Kennedy

Netflix is set to create a limited TV series about the life and career of President John F. Kennedy, according to sources. The show is expected to follow a similar format to Netflix’s successful series, “The Crown,” which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The upcoming Kennedy series will be based on the book “JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956” Fredrik Logevall.

Oscar-winning writer Eric Roth, known for his work on films such as “Dune” and “Forrest Gump,” will be responsible for writing the script and executive producing the Kennedy series. He will be joined producers Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, who were involved in the production of the acclaimed film “Hidden Figures.”

Logevall’s book provides an in-depth look into John F. Kennedy’s early life, including his relationships, experiences during World War II, and his political aspirations. The author argues that Kennedy’s political ambitions were not solely influenced his father’s desires for him to enter public life but rather had been developing from an early age.

The announcement of a TV series focused on President Kennedy is sure to generate significant interest among viewers, given his status as an iconic figure in American history. With the success of “The Crown,” which has captivated audiences with its exploration of royal life, it is expected that the Kennedy series will provide a compelling and insightful portrayal of one of the most influential presidents in American history.

Sources:

Variety – “Netflix Developing Limited Series About JFK Presidency”