Get Paid to Binge-Watch: Job Offering $2,500 for Professional Binge Watcher

Are you a TV enthusiast? Does the thought of binge-watching your favorite shows sound like a dream job? Well, now it can be a reality. Online Casinos is offering a unique job opportunity for a “Professional Binge Watcher” ahead of National Binge Day on September 25. And the best part? They’re willing to pay $2,500 for it.

The chosen applicant will be required to binge-watch the popular series “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” and “Wednesday” within a one-month timeframe. In addition to the flat fee of $2,000, the successful binge-watcher will also receive $500 for snacks and a Netflix subscription.

The task doesn’t end with merely watching the shows. The selected candidate will be responsible for rating the series on a 1-10 scale based on various categories, including “bingeability” and “snoozability.” The goal is to settle the ongoing debate about which series is the most binge-worthy on Netflix.

The three series combined amount to 51 episodes and around 50 hours of viewing time. This includes all four seasons of “Stranger Things” and the available seasons of “Wednesday” and “Squid Games.” Notably, “Squid Games” achieved remarkable success in 2021, becoming Netflix’s most-streamed show with 111 million households tuning in the end of that year.

It is important to note that Netflix has not endorsed this job posting or made any public comments about it. However, if you’re interested in this binge-watching opportunity, you can apply before the deadline on September 25.

So, if you have a passion for TV shows and enjoy spending hours engrossed in captivating storytelling, this could be the perfect job for you. Apply now and get paid for doing what you love – binge-watching!

