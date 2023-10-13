Artificial intelligence technology has reached new heights with the introduction of Meta’s AI chatbot named Billie, who bears an uncanny resemblance to model Kendall Jenner. In a video posted on Billie’s Instagram page, the realistic digital doppelganger welcomes viewers and offers to chat and provide advice. The chatbot accurately captures Jenner’s appearance, valley girl mannerisms, and accent. However, the response from viewers has been mixed, with some expressing fear and discomfort at the lifelike portrayal.

Meta, the company behind Billie, is paying celebrities millions of dollars for their likenesses to create AI assistants that connect with their audience. These AI assistants, including Billie, Paris Hilton, Tom Brady, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, and Snoop Dogg, offer real-time conversations based on their respective celebrity personalities. Each AI assistant is hyperrealistic, making previous AI models pale in comparison.

Meta aims to use these AI assistants to enhance the user experience and make it more interactive. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained that the goal is not just to answer queries but also to provide entertainment and facilitate connections with others. However, the use of celebrity likenesses for AI purposes raises concerns about potential cybernetic character assassinations, as some celebrities have been artificially replicated without their permission for advertising products.

The development of AI technology has led to the creation of chatbots and virtual assistants that closely resemble celebrities, blurring the line between reality and virtual reality. While the lifelike nature of Billie and other AI assistants may be impressive, it also raises ethical questions regarding consent and privacy. As AI continues to advance, it is crucial to consider the implications and potential consequences of creating AI replicas of individuals without their explicit permission.

