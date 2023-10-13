The Rise of Screenlife Films: Exploring the Unique Anxieties of Modern Life

In recent years, a new subgenre has emerged in cinema known as “screenlife,” where movies predominantly unfold on computer, tablet, or smartphone screens. This format, which can be traced back to the early 2000s, has gained popularity for its ability to depict the unique anxieties of modern life. It has found a special place in thrillers and horror stories, as seen in the 2014 horror hit, Unfriended, and its 2018 sequel, Unfriended: Dark Web.

Unfriended, produced Timur Bekmambetov, is often credited for bringing screenlife into the mainstream. The movie revolves around a group of high-school friends who engage in a Skype call, only to be interrupted an unknown persona who suggests their involvement in a fellow student’s suicide. As the invader threatens and holds them hostage, the friends face a series of horrifying events leading to their demise. The film effectively utilizes the screenlife gimmick, immersing viewers within the confines of the protagonist’s MacBook.

The use of familiar visual and audio cues, such as blinking mouse cursors, message typing and editing, and notification pop-ups, helps to create a realistic and engaging experience. These elements draw attention to different parts of the screen, keeping audiences captivated throughout the movie. The talented cast, including Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm, and Jacob Wysocki, further enhances the film’s appeal.

Unfriended: Dark Web, the sequel to Unfriended, takes a different approach focusing on a grounded mystery rather than supernatural elements. Both films offer a gripping narrative, showcasing the potential of screenlife as a storytelling medium.

As Unfriended prepares to leave Netflix, viewers are encouraged to watch it on a laptop or tablet to fully immerse themselves in its drama and horror. Experiencing the movie in this way can evoke a deeper connection to the story, leaving a lasting impact on how one perceives laptops and online communication.

In conclusion, screenlife films have become a captivating method to explore the anxieties of modern life. With Unfriended and its sequel as prime examples, this emerging subgenre is expected to continue evolving and entertaining audiences for years to come.

Definitions:

– Screenlife: A subgenre of cinema where the events of a movie predominantly take place on computer, tablet, or smartphone screens.

– Found-footage: A cinematic style where the movie is presented as discovered footage or recordings, often in a documentary-like format.

– Gimmick: A unique or notable feature that enhances the appeal or experience of something.

– Grounded: Based on reality or plausible circumstances, without supernatural or fantastical elements.

