The Roman Empire TikTok Trend Explained: Why Men Are Talking About Ancient Rome

The TikTok trend of men discussing how often they think about the Roman Empire has been causing confusion among users. Men and women alike have been participating in this viral trend asking their male friends and family members about their thoughts on the Roman Empire and recording their responses.

The trend involves men creating videos where they talk about how often they think about the Roman Empire. These videos have gained immense popularity on TikTok, with the hashtag #RomanEmpire garnering 1.2 billion views. Men share their reasons for loving the subject, the triggers that lead them to think about it, and even call their friends to see if they think about it as much as they do.

Celebrities have also joined in on the trend, with singer Firerose asking her fiancé Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Kira Kosarin asking her fiancé about their thoughts on the Roman Empire. The responses have varied, with some men claiming to think about it multiple times a day, while others say they think about it every few days or even once a week.

However, there are exceptions to this trend. Actress Lisa Rinna asked her husband Harry Hamlin about his thoughts on the Roman Empire, and he mentioned that he thinks about it only a couple of times a year.

While this trend focuses specifically on men, it has prompted another user to ask about the female equivalent. TikToker Emmy asked what random things women think about regularly, receiving responses that ranged from the Titanic to Princess Diana and film-based references.

The origin of this trend can be traced back to Roman reenactor Artur Hulu, who goes “Gaius Flavius” on social media. He first posed the question on his Instagram page, and later on TikTok, encouraging women to ask their male counterparts about the Roman Empire.

In conclusion, the Roman Empire TikTok trend has captivated both men and women, as they explore their thoughts on ancient Rome. The trend has gained immense popularity on social media, with billions of views and even celebrities joining in on the trend.

Sources:

– NationalWorld