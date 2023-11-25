New Research Challenges Traditional Cooking Methods for Steaks

A recent scientific claim suggesting that microwaving steak before cooking is the best method has sparked controversy among culinary experts and enthusiasts. The debate began when physicist George Vekinis shared his recommendation on the popular BBC podcast Instant Genius, stating that heating the meat in a microwave is always a good idea.

However, renowned celebrity chef and restaurateur Andrew Gruel strongly disagrees with Vekinis’s assertion. Gruel, known for his culinary mastery and viral food photography, took to social media to voice his dissent. He argued that the physicist’s claims were “scientifically wrong” and criticized Vekinis for failing to acknowledge the osmotic effect—which brings moisture back into the meat after salt draws it out.

In his series of social media posts, Gruel delved deeper into the issue at hand. He expressed concern over society’s growing desire for convenience in food preparation, emphasizing the importance of flavor, artistry, and culture in cooking. Gruel warned against the trend of lab-produced food and the disconnection from nature that it entails. He firmly stated his commitment to traditional, hands-on approaches, such as using a Bic lighter to cook his steaks.

To illustrate his point, Gruel posted a video comparing a microwaved steak to a pan-seared one. The visual depiction revealed significant differences, including excessive moisture loss and an unappetizing appearance in the microwaved steak. Gruel argued that this cooking method not only compromises the taste and texture of the meat but also disrespects the animal that sacrificed its life in its creation.

As Gruel’s dissent gained traction, other fans and enthusiasts joined the conversation, criticizing Vekinis for his unconventional recommendation. Social media users referred to him as a heretic, claiming that he was stepping out of his field of expertise.

This ongoing debate highlights the diversity of opinions in the culinary world and prompts individuals to question traditional cooking methods. Ultimately, it encourages experimentation and a deeper understanding of the science behind cooking techniques. As new research emerges, it is crucial to approach it with an open mind and evaluate its impact on the culinary experience.

