Whale Investors Take Bullish Stance on Pinterest: Analyzing Options History

A whale investor has recently shown significant interest in Pinterest, making several unusual trades. Upon analyzing the specifics of each trade, it was observed that 60% of investors opened trades with bullish expectations, while 40% had a bearish outlook.

Out of the trades spotted, two were puts totaling $72,416, and eight were calls totaling $379,461. This indicates that the whale investors have been targeting a price range of $25.0 to $40.0 for Pinterest over the last three months.

To gain insights into the liquidity and interest in Pinterest’s options for specific strike prices, it is essential to examine the volume and open interest data. Analyzing this data can help track market sentiments and determine potential trading opportunities.

Examining the volume and open interest for Pinterest’s whale trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days, it was found that there were notable developments. Further analysis can provide valuable information for options trading strategies.

Currently, Pinterest’s stock price stands at $27.03, experiencing a 0.0% decrease with a volume of 5,668,247. RSI indicators suggest that the stock is in a neutral state between overbought and oversold. The next earnings report is expected to be released in 24 days.

Leading experts have also shared their opinions on Pinterest. HSBC downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $32, while Citigroup and DA Davidson upgraded their actions to Buy with price targets of $36 and $35 respectively. On the other hand, Rosenblatt and Wells Fargo have decided to maintain their Buy and Overweight ratings with price targets of $38 and $35 respectively.

It’s important to note that trading options comes with higher risks compared to trading stock, but also offers higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage these risks staying informed, scaling in and out of trades, following multiple indicators, and closely monitoring the markets.

Definitions:

– Whale Investor: A whale investor refers to an individual or entity with significant financial resources, capable of influencing the financial markets through their large transactions.

– Bullish: A bullish stance indicates a positive outlook for a particular asset, with the expectation that its price will increase in the future.

– Bearish: A bearish stance indicates a negative outlook for a particular asset, with the expectation that its price will decrease in the future.

– Volume: Volume refers to the number of shares or contracts traded in a particular period.

– Open Interest: Open interest represents the total number of active contracts in a particular options series that have not been closed or delivered.

– RSI: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator used to measure the speed and change of price movements, indicating whether a stock is overbought or oversold.

