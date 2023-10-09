A Large Bearish Position on Netflix Raises Concerns for Retail Traders

A significant options trade has caught the attention of traders and investors, signaling a bearish stance on Netflix. The large position was discovered through Benzinga’s options scanner, with twelve uncommon options trades for the streaming giant. While it remains uncertain whether the trade was made an institutional investor or a wealthy individual, such a substantial move often implies insider knowledge or a strong conviction regarding the company’s future.

These trades reveal a split sentiment among big-money traders, with 33% expressing a bullish outlook and 66% leaning towards bearishness. Among the identified options, there are six puts totaling $306,702 and six calls totaling $269,598. It becomes evident that whales, or large traders, have been targeting a price range of $370.0 to $430.0 for Netflix over the past three months, considering the volume and open interest on these contracts.

Tracking volume and open interest is a crucial strategy when trading options. This data helps assess the liquidity and interest in options for a specific strike price. Looking at Netflix’s volume and open interest for whale trades within the $370.0 to $430.0 strike price range over the last 30 days, it becomes apparent how these figures have fluctuated.

Currently, Netflix’s stock price is at $384.58, with a volume of 437,602. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.8%. Some technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), suggest that the stock may be oversold. Additionally, the next earnings release is expected in nine days.

The market experts have also expressed their opinions on Netflix. Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $375. Seaport Global downgraded to Buy with a target of $482. Wedbush downgraded to Outperform with a target of $525. Truist Securities downgraded to Hold with a target of $485. Finally, Benchmark downgraded to Sell with a target of $293.

While options trading carries more inherent risk compared to trading stocks alone, it also offers the potential for higher profits. Serious options traders manage this risk staying informed, scaling in and out of trades, utilizing multiple indicators, and closely monitoring the market. For real-time options trade alerts on Netflix and other stocks, traders can rely on Benzinga Pro.

Sources:

– Benzinga