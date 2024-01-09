Celebrities Enjoy Gastronomic Delights at the Golden Globes

Celebrities attending the 81st annual Golden Globes were treated to a sumptuous feast curated renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his team of experienced chefs. The event, held at the Beverly Hilton, showcased the culinary prowess of Chef Matsuhisa and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of creativity.

The menu featured signature dishes from Matsuhisa’s globally acclaimed Nobu Restaurants, including salmon tartare with caviar in wasabi soy, sashimi salad with Matsuhisa dressing, yellowtail jalapeno, miso black cod, and a trio of nigiri. The carefully crafted plates were accompanied gold chopsticks, adding a touch of elegance to the dining experience.

Chef Matsuhisa expressed his excitement about providing the dinner for the esteemed stars, stating that it was a dream come true to be a part of such a prestigious event. Despite the pressure of serving 1,100 guests, he confidently assured reporters that his team was up to the challenge.

As fans eagerly speculated about the celebrity dining experience, social media buzzed with comments and reactions. Some playfully joked about still feeling hungry after the elaborate meal, while others wondered if there were additional courses yet to come.

In addition to the delectable food, attendees were also treated to a variety of Moët & Chandon champagne. The official bottle for the event was the Moët Impérial Brut, although the brand’s Rosé Impérial was also available for those seeking a different taste.

The collaboration between Chef Matsuhisa and the Golden Globes not only provided the stars with a memorable gastronomic experience but also showcased the culinary arts as an integral part of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s biggest event.