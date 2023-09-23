Carlton Shocks Brisbane in AFL Preliminary Final

Carlton’s stunning performance in the AFL preliminary final against Brisbane has left fans and experts amazed. Despite being heavy underdogs, the Blues managed to silence the Lions with an emphatic five-goal opening quarter.

The atmosphere at the Gabba was electric as Carlton’s Sam Docherty and Charlie Curnow nailed their set shots from distance, hinting at the potential for something special for the Blues. The Carlton army’s support was so strong that it almost felt like a home game for the team.

Although both teams had a similar number of disposals in the first quarter, Carlton’s determination was evident through their additional tackles and double the number of inside 50s compared to Brisbane. The pressure they applied forced the Lions into making errors and gifting the ball back to the Blues.

The period belonged to Carlton as they took a commanding 23-point lead the end of the first term. This was Brisbane’s sixth-worst quarter of the 2023 season, indicating potential struggles for Chris Fagan’s side.

Despite a late surge from Brisbane, with Eric Hipwood scoring their first goal just before halftime, the momentum clearly favored Carlton as they had already made a strong statement. Their organization and ability to turn the ball over in the midfield allowed them numerous opportunities inside 50.

The Blues’ dominant performance and their ability to disrupt Brisbane’s game plan showcased their sharpness and fresh approach. Fans and experts were left in awe of Carlton’s exceptional start to the game.

